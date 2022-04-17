Liverpool reach FA Cup final with 3-2 win over City

LONDON: Liverpool reached the FA Cup final as Sadio Mane´s double inspired a 3-2 win over Manchester City that kept alive their quadruple bid and shattered their rivals´ treble hopes.

Jurgen Klopp´s side are chasing an unprecedented clean-sweep of the four major trophies in a single season.

They remain on course to achieve that incredible target after a scintillating first half display in Saturday´s semi-final at Wembley.

Ibrahima Konte put Liverpool ahead and Mane doubled their lead thanks to a blunder from City keeper Zack Steffen.

Senegal forward Mane struck again before half-time and, although Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva netted after the interval, City were unable to complete a remarkable revival.

Liverpool will make their first FA Cup final appearance since 2012 on May 14 when they face Chelsea or Crystal Palace, who meet in Sunday´s semi-final.

The Reds, into the FA Cup final for the 15th time, haven´t won the competition since 2006, while Klopp has yet to lead them to a domestic knockout trophy.

Trailing Premier League leaders City by just one point with seven games left, Liverpool have already won the League Cup and have also reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they will play Villarreal.

Despite Klopp´s protestations that the quadruple is an impossible dream, this was another step towards football immortality.

For City, fatigued physically and mentally, it was a game too far as Liverpool handed them a first defeat in 11 games.

Both league meetings this season had ended in 2-2 draws, including a pulsating clash at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.