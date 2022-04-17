Pakistan edge Uzbekistan 2-1 in Junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in the Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone match in New Delhi.

Asim Bilal had to gather all his reserves to beat Ilyas Abrorov 6-1, 3-6, 11-9 while Huzaifa Khan was beaten 2-6, 4-6 by Imran Khaitbaev.

In the all-important doubles match, Hamid and Huzaifa beat Ilyas and Abdulah Aziz Usmonjonov 7-5, 6-1 to win the day for Pakistan.

In the day’s other matches Hong Kong beat Indonesia 2-1, Syria beat Sri Lanka 2-1, Japan stunned Australia 2-1, Vietnam beat Singapore 2-1, and Korea edged out Iran 2-1 while hosts India prevailed over Kazakhstan 2-1.