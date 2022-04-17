Ali ton helps Umer Enterprises to win over KG Blues

KARACHI: Ali Iqbal’s sensational unbeaten century powered Umer Enterprises to an emphatic 68-run victory over Karachi Gymkhana Blues in their Group B encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Ali Iqbal declared Man of the Match, smashed nine sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten 124 off 63 balls which enabled Umer Enterprises to post a convincing total of 229 for three in the stipulated 20 overs. He dominated the 133-run second wicket stand with opener Babar Malik (47 off 39 balls).

Chasing a mammoth 230, Karachi Gymkhana Blues began aggressively with opener Adam Essa (32 off 15 balls) leading the charge. The fall of wickets in quick succession, however, jolted them and the asking rate kept climbing with every passing over. Sufiyan’s unbeaten 54 off 41 was enough the change the course of the proceedings. Inam Khan and Ejaz Khan picked up a couple of wickets and the hosts were restricted to 161 for eight at the end of their quota of 20 overs.