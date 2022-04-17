Marseille fans again banned from PSG showdown

PARIS: The French Interior Ministry have banned Marseille fans from attending Sunday’s Ligue 1 ‘Classique’ with bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes.
The Ministry published the order, announcing a 24-hour travel ban, on Saturday less than 36 hours before the encounter between table-topping PSG and Marseille, who are second in the standings but 12 points adrift.
“From zero hour to midnight, the individual or collective movement, by any means, of any person claiming the status of supporter of the Olympique de Marseille or behaving as such, is prohibited between the municipalities of the department of Bouches-du-Rhone, on the one hand, and the municipalities of the region of Ile-de-France, on the other hand.”.
This decision was made because of the “animosity” and the “strong antagonism” between the fans of the two clubs, said the order.
The last PSG-OM encounter involving fans of both teams was on February 28, 2018, and “eight members of law enforcement were injured”, the order noted.
The Ligue 1 season has been marked by fan violence at games in Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Lens, Brest and Angers. Marseille star Dimitri Payet has twice been hit by bottles while taking corners.
Lens fans have been banned from making the 33km trip to Lille on Saturday for the ‘Derby of the North’.
BANGKOK: American golfer Sihwan Kim swept his second tournament in two months on Saturday, winning the Asian Mixed...
LONDON: Liverpool reached the FA Cup final as Sadio Mane´s double inspired a 3-2 win over Manchester City that kept...
PARIS: Alison Riske came out on top of the second-longest tiebreak in Billie Jean King Cup history on Friday, edging...
KARACHI: WAPDA’s international goalkeeper Abdul Basit Ghafoor has finalised a deal with the Maldives-based football...
DORTMUND: Erling Haaland netted twice to end his mini dry spell as Borussia Dortmund hammered Wolfsburg 6-1 on...
KARACHI: Omar Associates and Arham Cricket Club blasted their way into the semi-finals of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan...
Comments