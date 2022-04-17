AFP looks to retain Liebenberg’s services for World Athletics

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) wants South African coach Terseus Liebenberg to accompany the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem during the World Athletics Championship slated to be held in Oregon, USA, from July 15-24.

“Yes, we want to have his services during the World Championship. We are working on that and hopefully he will go with Arshad to the US,” AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Terseus Liebenberg is currently training Arshad and Pakistan’s No 2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir at the North West University Campus in Potchefstroom, a city 120 kilometres from Johannesburg.

Arshad is a big medal prospect for Pakistan in the World Championship. After finishing fifth in the last year’s Tokyo Olympics Arshad has targeted the global event and during an interview with this correspondent recently, the Asian Games bronze medallist said he was more ‘focussed’ on the US event.

This will be the second time that Arshad will be featuring in the World Championship since he last appeared in the Doha global event a few years ago.

Arshad will return to Pakistan in May as the visa on which he is training in South Africa is for 90 days.

“Yes both the athletes will return in May as they have got South Africa visas for 90 days. And inshaAllah within seven to ten days we will get both US and South Africa visas for Arshad who will then return to South Africa and train there until the World Championship for which he will go to the US directly from Johannesburg,” Zafar said.

“We have taken up the case with the US embassy and hopefully Arshad will get a US visa in a short time,” the official said.

“And we will also decide in May whether we should send Yasir again to South Africa or not,” Zafar was quick to add.

Arshad will be the only player to represent Pakistan in the World Championship in the US.

After featuring in the World Championship, Arshad’s next target will be the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Meanwhile, the AFP plans to field six male athletes, along with two officials, in the 2nd Imam Reza Cup which will be held in Mashhad from May 29 to 30. The trials for picking athletes for Iran’s event will be held at the Punjab Stadium Lahore on April 26 and 27.

AFP has also set up a national camp, featuring 60 male and female athletes at the PSB Coaching Centre Lahore with the collaboration of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to prepare for the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan will host in early 2023.

The AFP said on Saturday in an official statement that the AFP president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi visited the camp on April 14. The statement said that Sahi appreciated the renovated facilities of the PSB Coaching Centre Lahore and also was impressed with the diet served to the athletes during training camp.

On his visit, Sahi advised the athletes and coaches to adopt training techniques based on scientific research which will yield the desired results. The AFP chief also cautioned the athletes and coaches to avoid the use of the performance-enhancing drugs which is unlawful and punishable under the AFP and WADA laws. He stated that these illegal drugs are detrimental for human health and cause irreversible damage to athletes who use them. The AFP president stated that AFP is only asking athletes to work hard and bring discipline into individual training.

“We do not ask you to break records overnight,” he told the athletes.