NICVD sets up its 24th chest pain unit at Civil Hospital Shikarpur

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Saturday formally inaugurated the 24th chest pain unit (CPU) of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at the RBUT Civil Hospital Shikarpur.

Terming the NICVD an example of good governance by the PPP-led Sindh government, he said the Sindh government was serving the masses with the establishment of state-of-the-art health facilities.

“After the establishment of the NICVD CPU in Shikarpur, now we are able to serve the people of the city more efficiently,” Shaikh said and added that the NICVD was the flagship programme of the provincial government, through which top of the line healthcare facilities were being extended to the entire province.

Felicitating the NICVD and its team, he said that the PPP-led provincial government did not focus only on one city like past governments did, but it established world class health facilities in the entire province where people from all over the country availed free of charge quality treatment.

On the occasion, NICVD cardiologists said that if a patient comes to our CPU, he or she becomes their responsibility. If the patient needs any intervention, including angiography or angioplasty, he or she is immediately rushed to the main NICVD, they added.

NICVD officials said the chest pain unit network had examined over 741,113 patients during the last six years, of whom 270,624 were cardiac patients and 16,123 were having heart attacks, whose lives were saved by timely interventions at these chest pain units.

They maintained that the NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh was providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation totally free of charge, and it was evident from the establishment of satellite centres and chest pain units in the province.

The NICVD had announced the establishment of its first chest pain unit outside Karachi in Ghotki in June 2019.

Then, the NICVD was already running eight chest pain units in Karachi that provide first aid to a person in case of heart attack and shifts it to the main cardiac facility in a life-saving ambulance for the further intervention, especially for the Primary PCI or angioplasty in emergency.