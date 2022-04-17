Fines amounting to Rs681,000 imposed on 132 profiteers

Continuing with its campaign against profiteers, the city administration on Saturday filed 132 profiteers a total of Rs681,000.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has asked all the deputy commissioners of the city to continue carrying out action against violators of official prices. Following the direction, the deputy commissioners along with relevant officers have been visiting the markets in their jurisdiction where they check the prices of essential food items fixed by the city administration and take action against profiteers.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner’s Office, a total of Rs681,000 was imposed as fines on 132 profiteers in the city on Saturday and one person was also arrested in the Saddar area by Assistant Commissioner Hannan Bhutto.

District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Salim reported that a total of 16 profiteers were fine Rs158,000 in the district.

In the meantime, fines amounting to Rs29,000 were imposed on 13 violators of official prices in District Malir.

In District Keamari, 14 profiteers were fined Rs12,000 and in District South, 40 profiteers were fined Rs325,000.

A total of 11 profiteers were caught overcharging in District Korangi. They were fined Rs70,000.

In District East, 26 profiteers were fined Rs75,000. Officials of the District West administration slapped fines amounting to Rs12,000 on 12 profiteers.

Memon has asked the deputy commissioners to continue the campaign against the profiteers and ensure that efforts being carried out by the city administration to provide relief to the people, especially during the month of Ramazan, are successful.