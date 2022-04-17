First aid centre to be established at KMC Building

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is establishing a first aid centre at its headquarters to provide immediate medical aid to its employees.

A permanent medical officer, paramedical staff, ambulance, medical equipment and essential medicines would be available at the centre, said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

He directed the department of accommodation to allocate suitable space for a polyclinic at the KMC head office.

The KMC medical and health services department has also been asked to ensure provision of doctors, paramedical staff and other necessities in the planned first aid centre.

The first aid centre or polyclinic would be set up at the KMC head office and it would operate during the office hours so that in case of need, first aid could be provided to the municipality’s employees.

Most of the KMC offices are located in the KMC Building and a large number of employees work in different departments during office hours.

Employees of the KMC have long demanded that the head office should have a first aid centre in case of emergency.

Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, also directed that the centre be completed and activated as soon as possible.