PTI to get a drubbing in Karachi by-elections, claims Peoples Party

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will get a drubbing at the hands of the people of Karachi in the by-elections that will be held in the city due to the resignations submitted by the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who are affiliated with the PTI.

This claim was made by leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as they addressed a public meeting that was held at the Teen Talwar intersection of the Clifton neighbourhood on Friday night.

The PPP Karachi Division had organised the public meeting to celebrate the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan as the prime minister. The meeting was to be held in the form of a ‘Jashn-e-Nijaat’, but the festive parts of the programme, especially the fireworks, were cancelled to mourn the death of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi.

Activists and supporters of the PPP from all the districts of Karachi attended the public meeting after reaching Teen Talwar in the form of public rallies.

PPP leaders expressed optimism on the occasion that their party would emerge victorious in the by-elections to be held in Karachi due to the resignations submitted by the PTI’s MNAs.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made a surprise appearance at the public meeting to the utter joy of PPP activists.

The CM said in his speech on the occasion that people across the country are jubilant because of the latest achievement of PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari against the anti-people regime of the PTI.

He recalled that during the PPP’s historic long march from Karachi to Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked Imran Khan to resign as the PM on March 3, and the chairman of the Peoples Party had given the then premier a five-day ultimatum for the purpose.

He said that the PPP chief had later opted for a democratic process to oust Imran Khan from power. He recalled that during his rule, Imran Khan had given nothing to the residents of Karachi except making false commitments with them.

He also said that Imran Khan had remained the chief executive of the country for three and a half years, but during his tenure, he had not visited Karachi more than four times, and the duration of each of his stays in the city was also less than four hours.

Shah said that the then PM was the least concerned about the sufferings of the people in the country, and that Imran Khan’s time had now ended.

He said that Imran Khan was not ready to talk to the people of Sindh during his tenure, but the former PM was now coming to Karachi to make another attempt to hoodwink the residents of the city.

He recalled that he had served with the former premier in his capacity as Sindh’s chief executive for over three years, and that he had not seen such a carefree person in his life as Imran Khan. He lamented that the ex-PM was in the habit of taking a U-turn on every commitment.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said that the people should be congratulated because the long march led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Karachi to Islamabad had entirely changed the dynamics of Pakistan’s politics after the ouster of the PTI’s government.

He said that Imran Khan should have now fully realised that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a political reality in Pakistan. He also said that the former PM had to face humiliation in Pakistan’s politics due to an effective strategy adopted by the PPP leadership.

He further said that Imran Khan would run away from the forthcoming by-polls in the country in the same manner the former PM had run away from the parliament.

He lamented that Imran Khan and his supporters had attacked the assemblies and violated the sanctity of the constitution. He stressed that the PPP’s workers were fully committed to go to any lengths to protect the constitution.

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who spoke on the occasion in his capacity as the PPP’s Karachi president, said that a rousing reception would be given to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his arrival in the city.

He said that the politics of Imran Khan stood for spreading anarchy to cause a civil war-like situation in the country. He added that the PPP stood firm under the leadership of its chairman to strive hard to maintain law and order in the city.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said that for the past one week the people of the city had been celebrating the ouster of Imran Khan due to the successful democratic strategy adopted by the PPP leadership.