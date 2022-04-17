Three suspects arrested in shootouts with police

Three suspects suffered bullet injuries in separate encounters with police in Karachi on Saturday.
A police team during a routine snap checking in the Samanabad area signalled two men riding a motorcycle to stop when one of the suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape.
As the police fired in retaliation, the suspects, Ahmed Qureshi and Fahim, got injured. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance in police custody. Weapons were also recovered from their possession.
Separately, another suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an encounter with police in Paposh Nagar. The police seized a weapon from his possession.
