Police suspect involvement of wife as man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death while five others were wounded in separate incidents on Saturday.

According to the Quaidabad police, 40-year-old Naimat died after being stabbed in Landhi’s Muslimabad Colony. The victim’s wife told the police that two armed robbers entered the house and killed her husband when he put up resistance during the house robbery bid; however, the robbers managed to escape after committing the crime.

The police suspected that the victim’s wife was making up a fake story and she might be behind the killing of her husband. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The police were waiting for the postmortem report to further investigate the incident.

Separately, three people were wounded during a clash in Baldia Town. Rescuers transported the injured to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical assistance where they were identified as 45-year-old Amir Nawaz, Yousuf Khan, 65 and Zafar Iqbal, 45. Police said the clash had erupted between relatives and they opened fire on each other.

Similarly, 24-year-old Nizamuddin, was wounded during a clash between two groups in Baldia Town. He was taken to the CHK for medical treatment.

In another incident, 28-year-old Nabeel was wounded when some unidentified persons opened fire on him in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment. Moreover, 35-year-old Ali was stabbed and injured during a clash in Orangi Town. The injured person was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.