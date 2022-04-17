CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Same As That
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ until April 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Bazm-e-Aqeedat
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Bazm-e-Aqeedat: A Spiritual Journey Crowning at Sehri’, featuring Fareed Ayaz Qawwal and Abu Muhammad Qawwal, at 11:30pm on April 23 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
