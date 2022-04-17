Motorcyclist crushed to death in Nazimabad

A man was crushed to death in a road accident in Nazimabad on Saturday.
According to police, the man riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a speedy vehicle in Nazimabad.
Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 25-year-old Syed Mohsin, son of Syed Sharif.
Two electrocuted
Separately, a woman was electrocuted to death at her house in Landhi.
The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy where she was identified as 45-year-old Gul Zareen, the Quaidabad police said.
A 48-year-old man, Naeem Khan, also died from electrocution at his house in Korangi, Zaman Town police said. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.
