Exploring a life of black dust and age-old lies of mirrors

Taking its title from a line in Lebanese-American writer, poet and visual artist Kahlil Gibran’s ‘Sand and Foam’, a book of aphorisms, poems and parables, an art exhibition is being hosted by the Koel Gallery.

Titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’, the art show featuring works by Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil will be running at the gallery until April 27.

Abdul Jabbar Khan says in his artist statement that black dust is his life scattered around him in the form of coal. He says that all day labourers work in the mines to dig out coal, and that they are directly connected to his soul.

He says that the dark black colour and sharp scratches on coal attracted him to select that material for his artwork. He continues that he found this material much more convenient to express his feelings and thoughts.

He adds that by mixing coal with pastels and other art materials, he has fixed some compositions to depict that life.

Hussain Jamil says in his artist statement that the excitement and awe one feels at seeing in the mirror every day intrigued him to explore the nature of reflections.

He says that to him, a mirror has been telling a lie since ages, because when we see words in mirrors, we see them as inverted, but when we see ourselves, our mind usually gets tricked by the mirror.

He continues that this very duality and spontaneity of the material makes one ponder upon the Greek philosopher Plato’s theory of forms. Thus, he adds, questioning the originality of the vision and the idea of illusion is the focus of his ongoing investigation.

He says that his current body of work is in digital form, and that its inspiration came from his own mirror works confronting the self.

He explains that he uses a software developer to make a filter impression of his work in a digital Photoshop plugin, so he uses old masters from the West’s and the East’s painters’ paintings to make his versions from them.

In 2009, the Koel Gallery began with an advisory group of distinguished artists and architects as their advisers.

Many hours were spent in the courtyard under the Champa (plumeria) tree with Habib Fida Ali, Arshad Faruqui, Amean J and the beloved Usman Ghauri, the most enthusiastic and determined amongst all, to make the Koel Gallery different from the rest.

They discussed at length and elaborated on what the Koel Gallery’s mission statement should be. It became: “To bridge the divide between the arts and the crafts.”

The Koel Gallery designated a space for exhibitions, both for the visual arts and the crafts, where artists, designers and craftsmen would share a common platform.

The gallery is housed in a peaceful, tranquil environment, where soft natural light bathes the walls and a sense of calm prevails, where works of art become one with Nature.