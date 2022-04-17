AVLC cop arrested for attempted kidnapping

Police on Saturday arrested an officer of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping case.

The AVLC cop, Sub-Inspector Arif, was arrested during a raid conducted in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. He was allegedly attempting to kidnap a person, Bilal, who worked for a lawyer as his driver.

The arrest was made after some citizens informed the Police Helpline 15 about him attempting to kidnap a driver. The police reached the area in a timely manner, foiled the kidnapping bid and arrested the AVLC cop. A kidnapping case was registered against him. Further investigations are under way.