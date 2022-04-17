 
close
Sunday April 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

AVLC cop arrested for attempted kidnapping

By Our Correspondent
April 17, 2022

Police on Saturday arrested an officer of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping case.

The AVLC cop, Sub-Inspector Arif, was arrested during a raid conducted in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. He was allegedly attempting to kidnap a person, Bilal, who worked for a lawyer as his driver.

The arrest was made after some citizens informed the Police Helpline 15 about him attempting to kidnap a driver. The police reached the area in a timely manner, foiled the kidnapping bid and arrested the AVLC cop. A kidnapping case was registered against him. Further investigations are under way.

Comments