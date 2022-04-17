‘85pc Pakistanis discover they’re hypertensive after ending up in hospital’

Being the fifth-most populous country in the world, Pakistan is exploding with diseases, with hundreds of thousands of people dying annually without getting diagnosed for diseases, said leading health experts of the country on Saturday.

They also urged the pharmaceutical and diagnostic sectors to join hands with the medical fraternity so they can reach out to the millions of undiagnosed people across the country.

“Every second Pakistani over the age of 50 is hypertensive, but around 85 per cent of them don’t know about their health condition. They only know when they have a heart attack or a stroke and end up in a hospital,” said Prof Dr Javed Akram.

The renowned physician and president of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) was addressing a gathering of leading healthcare professionals and people from the pharmaceutical sector in Karachi.

“Similarly, thousands of patients die due to kidney diseases because we don’t have dialysis machines in the country. We estimate that around 50 per cent of the people die without medical consultation in our country.”

Dr Akram was speaking at a curtain-raiser for the 3rd Annual Conference of PSIM at a hotel. The event was attended by leading physicians, endocrinologists, cardiologists, family medicine specialists, gastroenterologists, psychiatrists, telemedicine specialists as well as owners and managing directors of different pharmaceutical companies.

Urging Pakistani pharmaceutical companies to fund research on local diseases, Dr Akram said that the people of Pakistan are genetically different than the people of Europe or the Americas.

He said that Pakistanis have a totally different lifestyle than Western societies, so there is a need to enhance cooperation with local medical universities and the local pharmaceutical industry to find local solutions to local problems.

“Research in the area of medical sciences costs only $10,000 in Pakistan as compared to $20,000 in Europe, so I urge the local and multinational pharmaceutical sector to fund research because our medical universities, including the University of Health Sciences, are capable of conducting quality research, and coming up with new molecules and health solutions to the problems facing our people.”

Dr Akram said that there is a need for increasing awareness about chronic diseases and screening a large portion of society for chronic ailments like diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chronic kidney disease, lamenting that a majority of the people die undiagnosed and untreated in Pakistan.

“For instance, we need 600,000 dialysis machines, but we have only 19,000 dialysis machines, so a majority of the people needing dialysis die without treatment.”

He said that similarly, 90 per cent of the cancer patients remain undiagnosed and die without getting treatment or they are diagnosed with cancer when their disease has progressed to the terminal stage.

He also said that the UK is less populous than the Punjab province, where diabetes prevalence is around seven per cent, while its prevalence in Pakistan is around 25 per cent, adding that diabetes prevalence is going to double in the next two decades, but he lamented that a very small portion of the Pakistani population uses insulin.

On the occasion, he shared the scientific programme of the 3rd International Conference of PSIM, which would be attended by experts from the entire country as well as abroad.

He said that latest research papers, guidelines and solutions to health issues would be presented and discussed at the international moot in Karachi being held next month.

Renowned diabetologist Prof Zaman Shaikh said that they would be discussing prevention from diabetes during the international conference, which would help the authorities and society deal with the epidemic of diabetes in the country.

Eminent psychiatrist Prof Iqbal Afridi stressed promoting preventive aspects of diseases, saying that physicians should encourage their patients to exercise at least 150 minutes five days a week to remain healthy, adding that exercising daily prevents people from most of the non-communicable and communicable diseases.

Former chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Zahid Saeed, offered his complete support to the medical fraternity in conducting research and spreading awareness of diseases, and called for enhanced cooperation between the pharmaceutical industry and the healthcare sector.

On the establishment of biotechnology plants and bringing new technologies in the country, he said that the regulator in the pharmaceutical sector should also increase its capacity and facilitate the pharmaceutical sector instead of considering it a rival so that Pakistan’s dependence on other countries for raw and processed medical products could be reduced.

Other health experts, including Prof Ejaz Vohra, Prof Nabila Soomro, Dr Farhan Essa, organising secretary of the 3rd international PSIM conference Prof Aftab Mohsin, Dr Somia Iqtidar, Prof Azizur Rehman and Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed were also present on the occasion.