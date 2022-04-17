Rain with windstorms from tomorrow to Wednesday

Islamabad : The Met Office has forecast rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms in different parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from Monday (tomorrow) to Wednesday.

According to it, a westerly wave is likely to enter the western part of the country on April 17 (tonight) and it will persist until April 20 (Wednesday).

Under the influence of that weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Barkhan on April 17 night and April 18.

Rains with wind and thunderstorms are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Murree, Galiyat, Potohar region, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura,

Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from April 18 evening/night to April 20.

Also, rains with wind and thunderstorms are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, including Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu, from April 18 night to April 21.

Duststorms and drizzles are also expected in, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Dera Bugti on April 17 and 18.

The Met Office said windstorms could cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops in KP, Islamabad, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the forecast period.

It also said the day temperatures were likely to fall 03-05°C during the period.According to it, rains may cause landslides in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from April 19 to April 21.

The Met Office asked all authorities concerned to remain alert for the forecast period to prevent damage to public life and property.