Top officers use influence to get luxurious offices

Islamabad : The police bosses have effectively controlled the street crime, not on the ground but on paper.

Although, the police high-ups, convey impressive gestures to the decision-makers during the existing state of affairs when massive reshuffling in the police department is being tied up and could be announced at any time.

Every police officer of grade-20 and above, proving their loyalty to the ruling party, is using their extreme political and administrative influence on the authorities of the new government to get a luxurious post in the important cities primarily Islamabad.

The top slot officers of police are trying to make the new government happy by screening the crime statistic with a downward trend of criminal activities but virtually couldn’t satisfy the public perception that they are practically facing deteriorating crime situation in towns, streets, markets, roads, even in their interior homes every day.

The people do not want to believe that the crimes incidents are decreasing, while, the public is feeling uncertainty and fear of becoming a victim is rising among them.

However, the police authorities, responsible for keeping peace and providing protection to the people, instead of adopting a teasing attitude towards the public in the name of security measures, feel proud to feed false and impractical crime statistics to their bosses.

According to daily crime data submitted to the police authorities, not less than 50 motorcycles, 10 to 15 cars, and hundreds of mobile phone sets are being snatched or stolen from different areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

An intelligence report indicated that at least 2 people among 5 have directly been targeted by the armed muggers and other street criminals during the one year and believed that the police authorities use their ability to control the crime but on paper, instead of making strategies to combat crimes.

Its central challenge is now to demonstrate serious concern over the frighteningly increasing incidents of heinous crimes, gripping the people in unseen fear of being the target of street criminals at any time.

The authorities having responsibility for providing a peaceful atmosphere to the public should

seriously think about their basic objective of protecting the lives and properties of the public.