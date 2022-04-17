Israeli action against Palestinians condemned

LAHORE : Religious leaders strongly condemned the Israeli army’s attack on Palestinian worshippers inside Al Aqsa during the holy month of Ramazan wounding over 150 including women and children.

They demand Muslim states evolve a joint strategy to liberate Al-Aqsa mosque and defend the helpless Palestinian Muslims from imminent genocide by Zionist forces.

Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh termed Zionist army’s attack on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque the worst kind of state terrorism, and said more deplorable is the policies of many Muslims states still improving relations with the illegal Zionist regime.

Talking to the media, he said after illegally occupying Palestine territories the Zionists have been killing Palestinian Muslims to turn them into minority. He said the Zionist state has demonstrated appalling monstrosity and cruelty by attacking those offering Tahajud prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramazan. He said Israeli Occupation Forces have given a clear message to the entire world by seriously wounding more than 150 innocent and helpless Palestinian Muslims in a pre-planned operation in the holy land that they are willing to go to any horrendous length to carry out the genocide of Palestinian Muslims. He lamented that while Israel crossed all limits in Islam enmity, it is extremely regrettable that Muslim states still appear to be ‘improve relations’ with the illegitimate Zionist entity.

He demanded all Muslim countries must unify in totally boycotting and sanctioning the Zionist state of Israel in order to force it into isolation to save the Palestinian Muslim brothers and sisters.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said Israel trampled the feelings of Muslims around the world by spilling the blood of Muslim worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramazan.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sirajul Haq warned that the terrorist Zionist regime was systematically destroying the Islamic identity of occupied Jerusalem and eliminating all Muslims from the holy city. He said the systematic genocide of Muslims by Jewish settlers are becoming more and more common, and every tactic of coercion and force, including the Israeli courts, is being used for this purpose.

He said Israel forcibly occupied Jerusalem in 1967, the first Qibla and the third holiest site for Muslims. He said international law has no justification for such occupation but still the Zionist entity was allowed to carry on its control with the connivance of western regimes and Muslim states.

He lamented that during the holy month of Ramazan, when an unusual number of worshipers arrived at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel paved the way for an organised genocide by allowing Jewish settlers to perform provocative Talmudic worship.

Siraj-ul-Haq paid homage to the young men and women who performed Nafili Itikaf in Al-Aqsa Mosque and stood like a firm obstruction for the defense of the Holy Quds against the Zionist forces.

The brave people of Al-Quds performed the duty of defending Al-Aqsa without caring about Israeli stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets, for which the entire Muslim Ummah pays tribute to them, he said.