UVAS training workshop concludes

LAHORE : A three-day hands-on learning on ‘Traceability of Milk & Value Added Dairy Products through Dairy Value Chain’ and five-day training programme on “Food Safety and Halal Management System” concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Saturday.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants of both training programmes. Additional Director General Punjab Food Authority Ms Saba Adil, Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Project Director Dr M Junaid and 35 participants/professionals of trainings from public and private sector and dairy industries were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS has always been well connected with dairy and food industries. He said UVAS Dairy Technology Department team imparting latest knowledge and skills for the capacity building of the dairy professionals.

Various aspects were discussed during the training regarding emergence of food traceability, challenges in food traceability, traceability in dairy industry, market based sentiments, consumer perspective, regulation of dairy products, food fraud, food safety management, leadership commitment, effective operation, process approaches and risk based thinking etc.

UET signs MoU: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Systems Limited have signed an MoU under which both the organisations have agreed to cooperate in various fields.

A UET spokesperson said that under the agreement, Systems Ltd. would co-operate with UET in arranging training and workshops.

Similarly, Systems Ltd. will be responsible for providing opportunities for computer science curriculum development and practical.

Systems Limited will provide internships and job opportunities to university students and will also provide scholarships and fellowships to students nominated by the Computer Science Department.