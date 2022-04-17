High demand causing low gas pressure: SNGPL

LAHORE : SNGPL claimed on Saturday that there is no widespread curtailment of domestic gas load. It must be noted that there is a sharp increase in gas consumption during Seher and Iftar. The company continues to provide gas at optimal pressures during the rest of the time to ensure packing of the system to cater for spikes in domestic load, a spokesperson of SNGPL claimed. The gas utility is providing around 500 MMCFD to domestic consumers, which is the same as that of last year. This proves that there is no wide spread curtailment of domestic load in the SNGPL franchise areas. This is despite the fact that ambient temperatures this year are considerably higher as compared to the similar period during the last year, he added. It is further stated that gas supply of CNG Sector has been curtailed to supply the same volume to power sector to elucidate electricity load shedding in the country.