Man killed over monetary dispute

LAHORE : A man was shot dead by his relative near Pir Makki Darbar in the limits of Data Darbar police on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Abbas. The victim had a monetary dispute with his relative Musa. On the day of incident, the accused Musa had an exchange of hot words with the victim Abbas over the said dispute, fired shots at him and escaped from the scene. The injured Abbas was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. His body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

543 protests in three months: As many as 543 protests and processions were organised during last three months in the provincial capital, according to a data compiled by City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL).

At least 143 protests were staged outside Lahore Press Club. The mall road was closed for at least 32 times. In addition to it, as many as 148 rallies and 17 conventions were conducted in last three months. At least, 60 sit-ins and 19 processions were also held during the period. The longest sit-in that continued for 38 days Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) at Secretariat Chowk. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi said that staging protests was the constitutional right. However, the protests, sit-ins and rallies caused disruption in traffic flow.

Christians felicitated on Easter: Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has felicitated the Christians community on the eve of Easter and appreciated the services being rendered by the Christian employees for the ailing humanity.

In a message issued here on Saturday, he said that outstanding services of the Christian community in the fields of development, education and health in Pakistan could not be ignored. He said that festivals like Easter, being observed on Sunday (April 17) in Pakistan, like in other parts of the world, promote religious harmony in society.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us; people of different faiths enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom in the country," Al-freed said.

He added that the Christian staff of Lahore General Hospital had always been on the forefront to provide quality healthcare to patients and running the hospital affairs in an efficient manner.