Chaos inside and outside PA

Ag APP

LAHORE : Around 2,200 police officials under the supervision of six SPs, 11 DSPs and 19 SHOs were deputed for the Punjab Assembly session here on Saturday.

The police included Anti-Riot Force (ARF), commandoes, Elite Force, Police Response Unit (PRU), female constables and special branch.

Section 144 was imposed around the Punjab Assembly. The provincial lawmakers were escorted from a private hotel to the assembly in tight security.

CCPO Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Muntansir Feroz and other officers monitored the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, massive traffic jam was observed on the adjacent roads of Punjab Assembly owning to road closures as part of the unusual session's security plan. As part of plan, traffic police had set up diversions at Duty Free Shop, Avari Chowk, Qadri CHowk, Governor's House Chowk, Regal Chowk and Queens Road.

The traffic on these points was diverted to the adjacent roads. However, this led to a load on these roads that led to the traffic congestion. Long queues of vehicles struggling to find way to reach destinations were observed. Extra deployment of traffic wardens remained busy to maintain flow of traffic.

Two members of robbers’ gang arrested: Dolphin Squad arrested two suspected members of a robbers’ gang from Shahdara Town on Saturday.

Reportedly, four suspects in two pairs were busy in looting citizens. Police were alerted on 15 and a Dolphin Squad team rushed to the spot on information. On seeing the police party, the suspects started to flee and two suspects managed to run away.

However, the two suspects were arrested near Darsgah Road. The arrested suspects have been identified as Fakhar and Danish. Police said that the suspects are history sheeters. A pistol, mobile phone and a snatched bike have been recovered from their custody. They have been handed over to local police for further investigations.

Fire in basement: An incident of fire was reported in the basement of a private hotel at Liberty Market on Saturday.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to control it but on failure they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Rs145,500 fine imposed on profiteers: The district administration imposed fine of Rs145,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Saturday, the price control magistrates got registered 13 FIRs on profiteers, while 482 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 50 violations were found.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramazan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.