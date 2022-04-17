Gang of robbers busted, valuables recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Tarnol police has apprehended two accused of a notorious robbers/street criminals gang and recovered valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman.
He said that massive campaign against criminal elements is on full swing in the city to curb the crime and to secure the life and property of the citizens.
SP (Saddar) Tasawwar Iqbal constituted special police teams in the area.
One of Tarnol police station team under supervision of SDPO headed by SHO (Tarnol) Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar with other officials traced a criminal gang and apprehended two accused identified as Sultan Khan and Abdullah.
During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed their involvement in seven cases of robberies, street crimes and theft in areas of Tarnol.
One snatched a motorbike, two mobile phones, two purses, cash; several electric items were also recovered from their possession.
