Proposal to make speed bumps for reducing road accidents

Islamabad : A proposal has been floated to make thirteen-speed breakers in sectors F-11/1 and G-11/2 to prevent increasing accidents due to over speeding on the roads.

According to the details, the traffic police department and the local administration are quite concerned over the increasing number of road accidents in these two sectors, mainly due to over speeding and reckless driving.

The relevant officials have taken notice of the situation and reviewed various proposals to address this issue on permanent basis.

There is a proposal to make speed bumps on these parallel roads that would help control speeding and ensure a smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the area.

As far as the Islamabad Traffic Police is concerned it has gone to lengths to prevent road accidents and launched programmes to educate the masses on road safety.

A lot of these accidents take place in accident-prone spots, especially during rush hours. But the presence of traffic wardens on spots where there is a tendency for motorists to speed can have psychological effects on motorists.

If any speed limit is set then the fear of being caught by the crouching traffic policemen peering through their radar speed camera can restrain motorists from driving recklessly on the roads.

Though there is a strict criterion for issuance of a driving license lack of proper driving training among most the motorists turn their vehicles into killing machines in the city.

Now traffic safety researchers need to focus on the modern practices for data collection procedures, summarizing the data, identifying black spots, and methods to analyse road accidents.

Road accidents are preventable to a great extent. The risk of incurring injury in a road accident is mainly predictable and many countermeasures exist that can serve this purpose.