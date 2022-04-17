Pharmacists complain about sale of unregistered drugs

Islamabad : The Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association has complained about the sale of unregistered medicines (enlisted medicines) on the market and sought the immediate intervention of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to check it.

In a letter to the prime minister, a copy of which is available with 'The News', PYPA general secretary Dr Furqan Ibrahim insisted that the DRAP had enlisted 11,204 medicines without the mandatory price fixation with the prices of some of them being around 2000 per cent more than those of the registered ones.

He said under the DRAP Act, 2012, the maximum retail prices for the enlisted health and over-the-counter products should be finalised by the drug regulator.

"Deregulating prices and non-fixation of MRPs of H&OTC products is a violation of the provisions of the DRAP Act, 2012, Drug Act, 1976, and DPP, 2018," he said.

Dr Furqan claimed that under the head of health and OTC products, a large number of Indian goods reached Pakistan illegally.

He said the monographs of BP and USP specifications of those products indicated that they fell in the definition of drugs as per Section 2(e) of Schedule-I of DRAP Act, 2012, but the regulator didn't fix their MRPs.

The PYPA leader said the non-fixation of MRPs of vitamins and other ingredients with monographs had led to the exorbitant hike in the prices of H&OTC products.

He said the manufacturers labelled H&OTC products with 'MRP' though their prices were not approved or notified by the DRAP.

"The undue incentive to the manufacturers was granted through non-regulated pricing for investment in non-essential medicine instead of encouraging them for the production of essential medical products," he said.

Dr Furqan said in contradiction to the non-regulation of multivitamin and mineral products of many companies, the DRAP had fixed MRPs of various multivitamin drugs in Dec 2018.

He said in 2019, the national health services secretary had formally told the DRAP that no enlistment letters would be issued in future without the fixation of prices, but the latter continued to violate those orders.

The PYPA leader demanded of the prime minister to ensure an immediate halt to the advertisement of enlisted and unregistered medicines as well as strict action against those involved in the drug enlistment scam.