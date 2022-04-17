Unhappy employees turn up for work on Saturday

Islamabad : The federal government employees observed Saturday as an ‘on day’ as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif abolished the weekly holidays to only one immediately after assuming the charge of coveted office.
Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister on April 11 and declared a six-day working week emphasising the employees to work day and night for the progress and prosperity of the country.
The daily office duty timings were also curtailed to 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.
The employees have expressed mixed reaction over cancellation of Saturday holiday, saying that the decision is set to increase their travel expenses, besides affecting routine life and increasing domestic chores.
Islamabad : Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics were the stars of today’s first academic Olympiad in...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Police have promoted some 19 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspectors on...
Islamabad : Islamabad Tarnol police has apprehended two accused of a notorious robbers/street criminals gang and...
Every year many people are killed on Rawalpindi roads. There is an absolute lack of apathy from our civic authorities...
Islamabad : Unveiling the house job induction policy for the year 2022, the Pakistan Medical Commission has directed...
Islamabad : The police bosses have effectively controlled the street crime, not on the ground but on paper.Although,...
Comments