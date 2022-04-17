PM orders completion of Rawal Dam roundabout flyover by September

Islamabad : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while taking notice of the delay in the completion of the Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover on Saturday, directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the project by September, this year.

The prime minister on Saturday morning visited the site of the project and reviewed the progress of the work and observed that the construction work should be expedited and completed by the month of September next.

The prime minister observed that the project was almost stalled for many months and issued

directions for an inquiry. He also directed for audit of the project by a third party.

The prime minister also expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work, saying complacency was the apparent reason behind the delayed project.

Shehbaz Sharif observed that the projects of public interest should be completed timely and there should be no wastage of money and time.

He noted that the work on the project, which was started in October 2020, could not be completed yet due to the inability of the company.

The prime minister recalled that much bigger projects used to be completed in a matter of six months in the past.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed told the Prime Minister that the contractor of the project would be changed and assured him that on his directives, the pace of work would be expedited.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed to further widening of Park Road and the addition of one lane each on both sides.

The PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and others were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said that he would visit the project site to review the pace of work every Saturday.

It may be pointed out here that the incumbent CDA management in the last few years started an era of many development projects from its financial resources. Some of the projects include the expansion and reconstruction of I J Principal Road, 10th Avenue from I J Principal Road to Margalla Road, and interchange at the junction of 7th Avenue and Srinagar Highway. All the projects have been assigned to reputed firms like the National Logistic Cell (NLC).