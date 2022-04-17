Rain with windstorms from tomorrow

Islamabad: The Met Office has forecast rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms in different parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from Monday (tomorrow) to Wednesday.

According to it, a westerly wave is likely to enter the western part of the country on April 17 (tonight) and it will persist till April 20 (Wednesday).

Under the influence of that weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Barkhan on April 17 night and April 18.

Rains with wind and thunderstorms are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Murree, Galiyat, Potohar region, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from April 18 evening/night to April 20.

Girl found

Rawalpindi: A six year-old Sanam, daughter of Sujaat has been found from China Market, Rawalpindi. She is Siraiki speaking. Her heirs could contact Chaudhry Shaukat at 03005207869.