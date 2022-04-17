What goes around comes around

LAHORE: The new coalition government is at loss as to how to deal with the grim economic legacy of the ousted PTI-led regime, which, by the way, had to face the same after succeeding the PML-N government in 2018.

When a political government takes unsustainable populist decisions in the last leg of its term or in the election year to seal future votes, they leave a big economic mess behind for their successors and for themselves in case they win a second term.

Some are terming this practice as economic minelaying, some a Parthian shot to burden the incoming regimes with repairing the economy instead of building it right after their inauguration.

This practice brings the economy under huge stress, leaving successors scrambling for ways to shore it up and the process masses suffer the most.

In 2018 when it became clear that PTI would assume power the PML-N presented a budget for the entire year instead of first quarter, leaving the rest to the new government.

Major income tax concessions were announced that reduced the tax burden on salaried class, but just to a trickle. The foreign exchange reserves were down at an uncomfortable level. The PTI government on assuming power had to immediately come up with an interim budget in which it jacked up the income tax rates to a much higher level.

Its failure to control the inflation resulted in high interest rates. The ruling party started losing people's trust as the price hike coupled with declining rupee made life miserable for the common man. Its allies started leaving the coalition and after 44 months most of them gradually joined the opposition coalition.

Sensing that the power is slipping out of its hands the PTI regime reduced the rates of diesel and petrol for three months by Rs10 each per litre.

The announcement was made at a time when the rates of crude oil were rising. The government had to bear a loss of Rs40 billion per fortnight to keep the prices stable.

It was an uncalled-for relief by a government that was operating on a high deficit. To make matters worse the electricity tariff for domestic and commercial consumers was reduced by Rs5/unit. Again, it was done at a time when the monthly circular debt in the power sector was at its peak.

The foreign exchange reserves were always maintained by the regime through high interest loans whenever they fell to alarming levels. In its last four months it made no attempt to shore up reserves as it had sensed that it would be voted out by the opposition. This government also announced numerous subsidies when it was starved of resources.

The new coalition government is weak, and it would be difficult to roll back the unmanageable concessions announced by the previous regime. The petroleum rates were not touched that resulted in a loss of $35 billion in 15 days. The government was lucky that the global crude oil rates declined from a peak of $116 per barrel to $96 per barrel that reduced the fortnightly petrol subsidy fromRs40 billion to Rs35 billion.

Politicians do not realise their irrational decisions devastate common man and mount pressure on the opponents. It has been established that the subsidies are counterproductive and ultimately adversely impact the poor. Concessions are not affordable in economies that are running ballooning deficits.

All such subsidies in Pakistan are unconditional and have made the recipients addicted to them. Politicians should come up with a united stance on economic matters.

They should take advice from independent, competent, and nonpartisan economists on economic matters.