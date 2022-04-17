JS Bank joins RDA initiative

KARACHI: JS Bank has become latest bank to join the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative, which allows non-resident Pakistanis to open their bank accounts digitally.

In a recent meeting held at the SBP and attended by presidents of all banks offering RDA, Basir Shamsie, president – JS Bank shared his vision with Reza Baqir, governor SBP, for how JS RDA will benefit overseas Pakistanis by providing them access to saving schemes and investment opportunities in the country.

JS Bank will also be the first bank in country’s financial industry that allows customers to open RDA accounts via WhatsApp, enabling unmatched ease and convenience for users. This platform is in addition to traditional on-boarding channels, including JS Mobile, and the JS Bank website.

Reza Baqir congratulated JS Bank for becoming part of distinguished banks in the country offering RDA to overseas Pakistanis and hoped that JS Bank would effectively play its role in meeting their banking and investment needs.

He specially lauded effective use of technology and enabling WhatsApp, a social media platform, to open RDA. He said RDA has integrated overseas with the economy and now regardless of physical barriers, they are effectively playing their part in improving the country’s economy from across the world.

He noted very strong response to RDA from overseas since its inception one and a half years ago. Baqir emphasised that the SBP and the government are fully committed to RDA and that the coming period will see more and more banks joining the initiative and expanding the products being offered to the diaspora.

Basir Shamsie added, “Pakistani diaspora has long played a critical role in driving our national economy through investments and remittances. We are honoured to be playing our role in facilitating simple and easy banking for overseas Pakistanis while simultaneously supporting the State Bank’s vision for enhanced foreign investment leading to country’s economic growth.”