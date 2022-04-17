Smooth sailing seen for PSX amid earnings hopes

Stocks capped the week with a massive five percent gain as political uncertainties petered out, helping investors to find their feet, while this uptrend is likely to continue in the days to come amid bets of rewarding financial results, traders said.

With a slight correction mid-week, the capital market sustained momentum and posted its highest week-on-week increase since April 3, 2020.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index closed 4.9 percent higher at 46,602 points over the last week.

Week-on-week, average volumes clocked in at 477 million shares, up 213 percent, while average traded value settled at $66.3 million, up 135.6 percent. “We expect the market to remain positive in the upcoming week,” brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said in a report.

With the commencement of the results season and clarity on the political front, certain sectors and scrips are expected to stay under the limelight, the brokerage said

“We are expecting the rollover of Chinese loans worth $2.3 billion and [likely positive] IMF negotiations to help bolster our foreign exchange reserves,” it said adding, “While a dip in oil prices should also be positive for the bourse”.

During the outgoing week, the market recovered after the uncertainty of the political situation in the country settled.

Following Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s assumption of office, the new coalition government engaged with the economic experts to get the economy out of woods.

The local currency’s recovery against dollar to Rs181.4, marking a 3.6 percent appreciation, also came as a big sentimental support.

Additionally, remittances hit a record-high this month reaching $28.3 billion, showing a 28 percent month-on-month increase.

Foreign buying clocking in at $1.29 million compared to a net sell of $3.78 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in technology ($2.21 million) and fertiliser ($1.16 million). On the local front, selling was reported by mutual funds ($9.89 million) followed by insurance companies ($7.76 million).

Sectors that contributed to the growth of the index included commercial banks (395 points), fertiliser (292 points), technology & communication (268 points), cement (241 points), and refinery (129 points). The scrip-wise positive contribution came from ENGRO (152 points), TRG (136 points), MEBL (122 points), HBL (85 points), and SYS (80 points).

Sectors contributing negatively included real estate investment trusts (-2.19 points), vanaspati & allied industries (-1.55 points). Meanwhile, stock-wise negative contributors were COLG (-14 points), FABL (-10.88 points), Fatima (-4.74 points), ABL (-3.18 points) and DCR (-2.19 points).

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $450 million last week owing to the repayment of external debt.

On the news front, the government and the central bank showed confidence regarding the resumption of the IMF programme as it would help draw inflows from other bilateral lenders to meet the country's financial needs.

Moreover, Moody's and World Bank shared their revised-down GDP growth forecast for Pakistan during the week, citing energy subsidies by the outgoing government as an additional burden on the country's budget.

Also, in the outgoing week, banks approved Rs180 billion in housing loans, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority renewed mobile operator licenses for $486 million, and car sales were reported to have surged 53.78 percent in nine months.