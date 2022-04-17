Rupee inches up against dollar on healthy supplies

KARACHI: The rupee posted slight gains against the dollar in the interbank market on Saturday, helped by healthy dollar supplies from remittances in recent days, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 181.55 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 181.58. In the open market, the rupee closed unchanged at 182 per dollar. The foreign exchange market stayed open at the weakened after the government announced a work week of six days.

“There have been some good dollar supplies from remittances in recent days because of Ramzan, which have supported the local unit,” said a foreign exchange trader.

“The strengthening domestic currency has also caused dollar sales by exporters further improving inflows,” he added.

The rupee seems to trade at 180-181 level against the dollar next week. Traders are discussing whether the domestic currency will sustain a rally and trade around 175 per dollar.

The expectation of further gain in the rupee value is aided by strong pickup in selling of forwards.

However, the macroeconomic fundamentals don’t support this assumption. With the fast eroding foreign exchange reserves, the country’s external debt repayment position is not good. A question persists how the government will finance a hefty current account deficit (CAD) with falling forex reserves.

In last few months, the CAD has been funded by reserves, which are now at critically low levels. The country’s forex reserves fell $2.6 percent to $17 billion in the week ended April 08. The reserves held by the State Bank decreased by $470 million to $10.8 billion on external debt repayments.

The reserves have declined from $27 billion in August 2021 to $17 billion. The market still awaits positive news on the rollover of $2.4 billion debt from China.

Trade deficit widened 71 percent to $35.5 billion in nine months of this fiscal year.

According to a report from Tresmark, It is critical for Pakistan to resume discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The clock is ticking with only enough forex reserves to cover 1.6 months of imports, it revealed.

“Even with the IMF, it will be a tall task not only because of the quantum of deficit, but also because of huge rise in country’s CDS (credit default swap). CDS has more than doubled since March and will be a key obstacle in issuance of new Eurobonds.”

The real effective exchange rate (REER) was around 98 in February, and the relatively more independent central bank would not want to fall out of line by having a material divergence between prevailing and REER value of the rupee, it noted.

As per the report, the rupee is unlikely to sustain a rally below 180, and it remained to be seen how the current government would deal with the tenure expiry of governer SBP Raza Baqir.

An extension could be a boost for market confidence, whereas a replacement would be seen as regressive, the report stated.