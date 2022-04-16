Amir of Qatar greets Shehbaz

DOHA: The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office.
According to the Qatari media, the Amir wished the Pakistani premier well in carrying out his duties and developing the bilateral relations further between Pakistan and Qatar. Sharif was elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar are seeing a continuous growth in various fields. Qatar is keen to support and consolidate these ties for the benefit of both countries.
SUKKUR: The miscreants have blown up two 500 KVs electric poles in Larkana on Friday. Reports said the Sepco...
PESHAWAR: Police in Bannu district have destroyed cannabis crop during an operation in Ismail Khail village on Friday....
PESHAWAR: More than a hundred people attended a Jirga in Civil Colony in Bajaur tribal district and discussed various...
LAHORE: Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema at the Governor’s House...
COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka imposed fuel rationing on Friday in another worsening of the economic crisis that has...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Spokesperson Merriyum Aurangzeb has termed the news of the closure of Ehsaas...
Comments