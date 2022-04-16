BNP delegation calls on Shehbaz, felicitates him

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Balochistan National Party (BNP), led by its chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on assuming his office.

The BNP delegation expressed the determination to work with the new government for the development of the country, and contributing towards the progress of Balochistan and its people.

The PM expressed gratitude to the BNP for their support towards strengthening democracy in the country. He also lauded the commitment of BNP to work together for betterment of the country.