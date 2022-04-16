Nothing to do with politics: Jemima

LONDON: Imran Khan’s first wife Jemima Goldsmith shared a poster of a protest against Khan scheduled to take place on April 17 outside her house in the UK.

“Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore,” she tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jemina Goldsmith and renowned journalist Hamid Mir engaged in a rare public spat on Twitter on Friday with the former saying that she and her children have nothing to do with politics in Pakistan.

She said this in response to a tweet earlier posted by Mir. “PTI must stop protesting outside the house of Nawaz Sharif in London and PML-N should not do the same outside the house of Jemima Khan,” the journalist had said.

He further said that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones on others. Mir’s tweet didn’t go down well with Jemima. “With respect, the difference is that I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics and neither have my children. They are low- key private individuals who are not even on social media,” she wrote in response to Mir’s tweet.

Mir, in another tweet, replied to Jemima: “You have a point but ‘polarised’ people may not understand.”