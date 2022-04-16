Woman found dead in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The body of a woman was found hanging at a cattle pen in Barchar area of Oghi, police officials said on Friday.
The body was found hanging with the ceiling beams of the cattle pen and police shifted it to the Civil Hospital in Oghi.
The body was handed over to her family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities at the health facility.
According to police, Sakandara Bibi was married off to one Sherzawar some four years ago and the couple used to quarrel over domestic issues since then.
Khaistazar told police that his daughter committed suicide after developing difference with her husband.
The police after lodging FIR started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.
