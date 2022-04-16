 
close
Saturday April 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Goods train wagon derails in Rohri

By Our Correspondent
April 16, 2022

SUKKUR: The last bogie of Karachi-bound goods train derailed at the Rohri Railways Station on Friday, causing the suspension of rail traffic on the down track for two hours. The railways maintenance department cleared the track after two hours, while no damage was reported.

Comments