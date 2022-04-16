People have rejected PMLN in LG polls, says PTI leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader and the former MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed on Friday said that the people rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate and elected his son as the Oghi tehsil chairman in the local government elections on March 31. “The people elected my son as the chairman of Oghi Tehsil but former MNA captain (r) Mohammad Safdar has been making false claims of poll rigging,” he was speaking to here.

“The PML-N suffered an embarrassing defeat in the second phase of the local government elections in Hazara division and the rest of the province but Safdar is making futile attempts to change the results but it will never happen,” he said.

Saeed said that the PTI secured a landslide victory in the second phase of LG elections and his son would defend his case in the Election Commission of Pakistan on April 25.