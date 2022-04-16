Rs 14.4b spent on KP road projects, CM told

PESHAWAR: The KP government has spent over Rs 14.4 billion on various road projects so far, a meeting was told on Friday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting to review progress on various projects of the road sector, including access roads to tourist destinations, said a handout. Tourism Secretary Aamir Tareen, Environment and Forestry Secretary Abid Majeed, Communications and Works Secretary Ijaz Ansari and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress made so far on different projects. The projects included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Improvement Project, Integrated Tourism Development Project and Rural Roads Development Project.

Some important decisions were made to address the issues impeding physical progress on some of the projects. The participants of the meeting were told rehabilitation and construction of 214 kilometres 9 different roads is almost complete under the Provincial Roads Improvement Project.

These roads included Shah Alam to Sardaryab road, Umerzai to Harichand road, Risalpur to Jehangira road, Khairabad to Nizampur road, Aadina to Yar Hussain road, Sang-e-Mar Mar eastern and western bypass roads, Maqsooda to Kohala road and Haripur- Hattar Taxila road.

It was added that over Rs14.4 billion had been spent on these projects. Up to 34 km long Kalam-Mataltan-Mahodand road had been included in the provincial roads project. Besides, 65 percent of civil work had been completed on the dualization of the Swabi-Mardan road. The project would be completed by December this year. Rs 4.4 billion have been spent on the dualisation project.

It was informed that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project, rehabilitation of 1337 km of district roads would be carried out besides the construction of 62 bridges.

Moreover, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, progress was being made on the construction and rehabilitation of access roads to six tourism destinations in the Hazara division and 11 roads to tourism sites in Malakand division.

Similarly, work on the access road to the historic tourist site Sheikh Badin was also underway. Moreover, the financial opening of 24 km Thandiyani road and 22 km Mankiyal road would be completed by the end of April.

The chief minister termed the timely completion of those projects as one of the priority areas and directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps for early completion of those projects without compromising the quality of work.