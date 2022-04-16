Water supply to university campus suspended in Ramazan

Islamabad: The administration of a local university has requested the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to supply water to its main campus as all tubewells on its premises have gone dry in the ongoing summer season.

According to the details, the supply of water to the main H-12 campus of the university has been suspended as seven tubewells that have been meeting the water requirements are no more functional during the holy month of Ramazan.

The students and other staff members are facing severe hardships and trying to find out alternative options to address this issue. The services of private tankers are also being sought but this option cannot meet the requirements of such a large number of students.

The Pro-Rector (P&R) of the university has also sent a note to the students and other relevant authorities in which he informed them about the water shortage and asked to reduce the use of water to a minimum level.

In his note, he said, “I wish to highlight that we are facing a critical situation on account of availability and supply of water at H-12 campus.” “The problem of short supply of water has been further accentuated since seven tubewells at the campus have gone dry,” he said.

He further stated that “Unfortunately, CDA is not supplying water despite repeated requests. Against this backdrop, I request all students to kindly conserve water. Please reduce the use of water to a bare minimum and ensure that no amount of water is wasted.”

The details further showed that many students have also sent their requests to the CDA Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and urged them to resolve the issue of water shortage in the university. A CDA official informed that they would review the situation and take necessary steps to ensure the supply of water to the students.