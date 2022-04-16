Who is going to head the Ministry of National Health?

ISLAMABAD: As coalition partners of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) are not interested in the Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) due to its limited scope, it is believed that the PMLN leadership may ask one of its MNAs or Senators to head the federal health ministry, officials and members of the ruling PMLN told The News on Friday.

“Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) is not a very attractive ministry after devolution and during the previous tenure, it was run by two non-elected technocrats, initially by Dr Zafar Mirza and later by Dr Faisal Sultan as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on health. As neither the PPP nor any other coalition partners wants to head the health ministry, the PMLN leadership may ask any of their MNAs or Senators to head the national health services,” a senior political figure in the newly-formed coalition government said.

The political leader said the PMLN had people like Senator Dr Musadik Malik, who is Ph.D in Health Policy, Economics and Medical Decision Making in its ranks, who can be a good choice for the post of federal health minister and added that in the past, he has also headed the ministry of water and power.

Talking to The News, Dr Musadik Malik termed his appointment as federal health minister ‘rumours’, saying PM Shahbaz Sharif-led government was a coalition government and the PMLN alone could not take unilateral decisions regarding any ministry in the centre.

“I am not aware as to who would be heading the health ministry in the centre in this collation government but you would know about federal ministers within next 24 to 48 hours,” he added.

Similarly, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, an MNA from Gujranwala, Punjab who has served as former Director General Health Punjab can also be a good choice as national health minister, the official said, adding that Dr Nisar Cheema has vast experience of dealing with health issues as DG Health Punjab and he has very good relations with the international health agencies, including the WHO, Unicef as well as donors agencies.

He maintained that Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema is the brother of former Inspector General Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Cheema, while he also has strong connections in the judiciary and the military, adding that he is known as competent and honest health professional.

Wife of late PMLN MNA Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, who recently got elected as MNA from the same constituency from where her husband Pervaiz Malik could be another strong candidate for the ministry of national health services, saying she also had strong connections in the judiciary, military and health sector. MNA Khalid Magsi from Balochistan could be another candidate for the post of federal health minister or state minister for health, the official said.