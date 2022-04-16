Section 144 around PA

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned the entry of unauthorised persons within 500 meters around Punjab Assembly by imposing section 144 on the eve of its session for electing new chief minister scheduled for Saturday (today). According to a notification issued by Addl Chief Secretary Punjab (Commissioner), Syed Ali Murtaza on Friday, the entry of unauthorised persons other than MPAs, notable political leaders authorised by Deputy Commissioner (not exceeding forty), Assembly staff, authorised staff of law enforcing agencies (not exceeding five persons), members of LEAs and media persons, is banned.
SUKKUR: The last bogie of Karachi-bound goods train derailed at the Rohri Railways Station on Friday, causing the...
PESHAWAR: The by-elections in NA 33 Hangu will be held on April 17 as the election campaign ended on Friday night. ...
QUETTA: Polio Martyrs Day would be observed on April 15 every year in Balochistan to pay homage to polio workers,...
LAHORE: Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmud, senior PPP leader, who has also headed the PPP southern Punjab chapter, is likely to...
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has issued demarche to Afghanistan’s chargé d'affaires on unprovoked shelling by...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader and the former MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed on Friday said that the...
Comments