Section 144 around PA

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned the entry of unauthorised persons within 500 meters around Punjab Assembly by imposing section 144 on the eve of its session for electing new chief minister scheduled for Saturday (today). According to a notification issued by Addl Chief Secretary Punjab (Commissioner), Syed Ali Murtaza on Friday, the entry of unauthorised persons other than MPAs, notable political leaders authorised by Deputy Commissioner (not exceeding forty), Assembly staff, authorised staff of law enforcing agencies (not exceeding five persons), members of LEAs and media persons, is banned.