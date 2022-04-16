Man guns down six of his family

LAHORE: A man gunned down six members of his family on Friday in PCSIR Colony Ameer Chowk area and Mohalla Joyianwala Sheraz Town.

Accused Abid Hussain, addicted to ICE, got angry for some reason with his family members and opened fire with an automatic weapon, killing four members of his parental family as well as two members of his in-laws, including his father-in-law. A total of seven persons were targeted by the accused out of which six persons were killed and one Rani Bibi, mother-in-law of the accused got injured and hospitalised.

The victims include Ghulam Hussain 60 years (father), Asia w/o Ghulam Hussain, 55, (mother), Raheela, 32, (sister), Humayun, 14, (nephew), Shagufta Bibi member of in-laws family, Aslam father-in-law of the accused while his mother-in-law, Rani got serious injuries and was shifted to hospital. Lahore Police arrested the accused Abid Hussain. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Acting CCPO Lahore.

Acting CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan directed the senior police officers to immediately arrest the accused involved in this heinous criminal act. SSP Investigation Imran Kishore, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Saddar Operations and Investigation along with senior police officers, forensic teams and a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and collected evidence as soon as the information was received. The accused Abid had fled in his car after the firing; however, the attempt to escape was foiled by the Dolphin team responding promptly on emergency helpline 15 call and arrested the accused from College Road and recovered a rifle from the vehicle which was used in the crime. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was addicted to ICE and had got furious on some domestic issue. The acting CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan has commended the excellent performance and timely action of relevant Dolphin Squad teams. The accused was handed over to the Investigation officers for further interrogation.

Eight arrested: Vehari police arrested eight persons and recovered kites and metallic and chemical strings from their possession. Kites and strings produced in the factory were supplied and smuggled in different districts of Punjab and abroad while the records of agents involved in online business of selling kites were seized from the factory. A case was registered against the factory owner and eight others.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in a house in the limits of Nishtar Colony police on Friday. The victim was identified as Tariq Mahmood, who lived alone in a rented house near Dolam Stop, Nishtar Colony.

His body was shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Chuhng police on Friday. Police claimed that the victim, yet to be identified, was a beggar who might have died of natural causes. His body was shifted to the morgue.