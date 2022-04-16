Growth linked to political stability

LAHORE: Effective measures needed for economic and food security as well as protection of national institutions and elimination of instability alongside promoting the truth and ending the lies for the development and prosperity of the economy and the people of Pakistan.

Furthermore, promotion of skills development in every field can be helpful in solving economic problems. At the same time, the business sector needs to be given confidence and stability. These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “New Government – Public Expectations – When and how will achieve?. The panelists were Kashif Younas Meher, Sam Ali Dada, Seher Malik, and Dr Qais Aslam while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Kashif Younis said that reforms and practical steps were urgently needed to promote food security, justice and health sector reforms. These are important pillars for the economic recovery of the country. Despite being an agricultural country, our basic needs like wheat, rice, flour and other commodities are insufficient for food security. Pakistan is lacking behind in agricultural production. He asked to look at the domestic reserves first, work on educational institutions as institutions are only selling degrees while country is in dire need of skilled people, he observed.

Sam Ali Dada observed that the role of political stability in economic development of country was crucial which needed effective foreign policy and institutions. Every ruling party should have agenda of protecting the national interest and its ideology. She said businesses were suffering due to instable political system. There is a need to making the taxation system easy alongside including the non-tax complaint sectors in the taxation system.

Seher Malik said the business stability was essential. Pakistan needs to boost its economy and this requires special attention to give a boost to the business sector. In addition, special attention should be paid to educational institutions as they are not imparting skills and vocational training among children. Further, more attention should be given to youths and women.

Dr Qais Aslam said war of political differences put negative effect on both the country’s economy and society. It is unfortunate that no comprehensive government or private sector policy on long-term economic issues was made during the last 70 years. The economic problems kept on worsening. He stressed the need of adopting saving and following technology oriented development path which quickly reduced economic and social issues. Further, comprehensive tourism planning will alleviate the water crisis alongside pave the way for economic growth. He asked for better policy to address health and education issues at national level instead of artificial policies. The taxes should be eliminated from basic necessities and need

to impose more taxes on luxury items.