Business women visit Fazal Foundation

Rawalpindi : The Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW IR branch) in its quest of discovering community schools in low income areas were fortunate to find the ‘Fazal Foundation’. A facility in the heart of Rawalpindi.

The prime mover behind this is Samina Fazal, an entrepreneur of repute who runs a boutique which goes by the name of ‘Barbies’.

Samina has a good business, but has found time to help the underprivileged children in her vicinity by opening a free school for them. The ABP&AW’s Kitab Dost team visited the facility equipped with story books, drawing materials and stationery for approximately 150 children who are given basic education in a four room building. They are provided with uniforms, food, transport and other necessary items according to their needs. All this is done by the brave efforts of Samina with generous support of her family and friends.