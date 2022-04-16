Iqra University hits new landmark

Islamabad : The Iqra University (IU) has been ranked as one of the world’s top universities in the latest edition of the prestigious QS World University Subject Rankings as the varsity has received the highest rating in the field of Business and Management Studies.

Iqra University has yet again proven its excellence in research and innovation in the country. The IU has obtained one of the highest scores on the research related QS criteria by scoring 77.1 points in Citations per Paper and 71.2 points in H-Index QS criteria, superseding LUMS, IBA and other prominent business schools in the country.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an international higher education think-tank, has released the twelfth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject -- an independent comparative analysis of the performance of 15,200 university programs across 51 academic disciplines, offered at 88 locations across the world. QS World University Rankings is one of the most reliable ranking systems of higher education institutions in the world.