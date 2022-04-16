Swiatek stretches win streak to 18 at Billie Jean King Cup

PARIS: Iga Swiatek marked her first match as world number one with an 18th straight victory as she steered Poland closer to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Friday.

The 20-year-old swept past 123rd-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-0 in just 55 minutes on the back of five service breaks as the Poles opened a 2-0 lead over Romania in their qualifier in Radom.

Swiatek went into the tie on a hot streak, putting together 17 successive wins on her way to titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Teammate Magda Linette earlier fought off the challenge of experienced Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

"I´m much more confident right now," said Swiatek who lost both her singles matches when she last played in the tournament on home soil against Ukraine in 2019.

"I feel like I have grown up for sure. The streak that I have on the WTA tour has given me so much confidence, that right now I can just put pressure on my opponents and that´s really a privilege."

US Open champion Emma Raducanu helped Britain level their tie against 11-time champions Czech Republic 1-1 with a 7-5, 7-5 win against Tereza Martincova.