Lack of education led to doping, says banned athlete

KARACHI: Olympian athlete Mehboob Ali, who is serving four-year suspension for doping reasons, on Friday advised all national and international players to take extra care and avoid using any booster without the approval of the concerned doctor.

“I am now convinced that players should not use boosters without the approval of the concerned doctor,” Mehboob told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Mehboob, Mohammad Naeem and sprinter Samiullah had been banned for four years when they failed dope tests conducted during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in 2019.

Mehboob and his maternal uncle Naeem had claimed golds while Samiullah had secured bronze in the SAG and they all later were stripped of their medals after they were found guilty for using steroids.

Lack of education, he cited, the basic reason behind athletes taking prohibited boosters. “Majority of the players are not educated and that is the main reason that they don’t know much about what to use and what not to use. I have spent around 14 years serving Pakistan’s athletics but never any doctor has asked me during a camp what I am eating and what I should eat. If athletes have no awareness and no one takes care of him then there is every chance of making a mistake,” Mehboob pointed out.

“Even if authorities try to conduct awareness programmes but if your players are illiterate then how they will understand those lectures. There are numerous issues and both athletes and authorities jointly will have to work for eradicating this menace which has destroyed the careers of the players.

“I know how it suffered and I am suffering because of this. It destroys the career of an athlete,” Mehboob said.

“Not only a player suffers after he fails a test but his whole family also suffers with him and his reputation damages beyond repair,” he said.

Mehboob said that people would forget their past achievements and they were not given respect in case of being banned.

It is to be mentioned that Mehboob’s ban will expire at the end of next year.

The banned athlete gave an interview to this correspondent in the wake of the recent doping scandal which has rocked the country’s kabaddi. And weightlifting is also facing a tough time these days as its premier athlete is also under investigation.

Mehboob suggested there should be dope tests during every event .

He also attributed athletes taking boosters to poor diet during training camps . “The diet quality during camp is not that good and it is not possible to train without taking a booster and here an athlete may make a mistake if he purchases a wrong and prohibited product,” Mehboob said.

The 31-year old athlete is quite determined to return to the international circuit after completing his ban. “I am training hard and will return and win medals for Pakistan again,” he said.

“Naeem is also training. We have prepared a ground at our village and are training hard. There is still more game left in me and I can play for a few more years at the top level,” Mehboob said.

The doping episode was a major debacle and it also forced the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to suspend Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP).