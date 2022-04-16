PCB announces action-packed international schedule

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand and West Indies national cricketers have confirmed traveling to Pakistan twice during the coming season to figure in international commitments as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is eyeing heavy commitments of the men and women teams running up to April 2023.

New Zealand pulled out of the international tour to Pakistan at the start of 2021-22 season but later apologised for what the Kiwis cricket board called a decision taken in haste and for the security and safety of the touring squad.

Now when Australian cricketers have completed a successful tour to Pakistan, New Zealand Cricket has confirmed touring Pakistan twice within four-month time. The New Zealand team will be here for two Tests and three ODIs in December-January 2023 and then again five ODIs and five T20s in April-May 2023.

In all Pakistan men and women teams will be seen playing in 18 home and away series during the coming 12 months. Never before the Greenshirts have been seen going through such heavy international commitments within a year.

The season for the Pakistan men’s team will start as early as June 2022 when West Indies will be seen taking up one week of tour to play three One-Day Internationals at the Pindi Stadium from June 7 to 11. West Indies will be traveling back to Pakistan in January to play three T20 Internationals.

“There is good news for Pakistan as the next 12 months will be full of international commitments as New Zealand and West Indies Cricket Board have confirmed visiting Pakistan twice during the coming season for international commitments. Never before such a heavy international commitment was seen for both men’s and women's teams. The best part is that Pakistani fans besides watching the best of the lot in action in the PSL will see England, New Zealand and West Indies touring twice to the country in one season. England had already confirmed touring Pakistan twice while New Zealand and West Indies will also be seen traveling to Pakistan twice,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

England will be playing seven T20 Internationals against Pakistan during their September-October trip to Pakistan before traveling back to play three Test matches in November-December.

Pakistan men’s team is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka in July-August for two Tests and three ODIs before flying to the Netherlands for three ODIs and five T20Is. The team will travel back to Sri Lanka for the Asian Cup to be held in the first half of September 2022. At the end of the Asia Cup, England will be waiting for the T20 series before both the teams are scheduled to travel on the same plane to Australia to figure in the T20 World Cup starting Down Under from October 15.

Pakistan’s Shaheens and the women's national team will participate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Guangzhou (China) starting from September 10. Before that women’s national team has also been drawn to play in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting from July 28.

Sri Lanka women will be here in May 2022 with Pakistan women travelling to Ireland for four T20s from July 12. Ireland women are also scheduled to visit Pakistan from October 30 to play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals. Pakistan women team’s travelling to Australia and the Under-19 team participation in World Cup has also been confirmed.

This exciting and back-to-back international cricket will be in addition to the 2022-23 domestic cricket season, which will run concurrently to the international season. In the 2021-22 season, the PCB delivered 314 matches in 12 tournaments between September 2021 and April 2022.